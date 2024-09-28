Qazi Leaves For World Mayors Forum In Geneva
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi has been honored with the opportunity to participate in the World Mayors Forum.
He has departed for Geneva to attend the forum's seminar and will also participate in a two-day workshop there. Along with this, he will meet with international organizations, other mayors from around the world, and NGO leaders.
On Saturday, the Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi, departed from Karachi International Airport for Geneva to attend the World Mayors Forum, at the invitation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. He will be the sole representative from the Asia-Pacific region.
The World Mayors Forum, organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, has invited mayors from each region to participate.
The honor of representing the Asia-Pacific region has been given to the Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi, who is the sole representative from his region at this global forum.
The three-day World Mayors Forum will begin on September 29 and will continue until October 1, followed by a two-day workshop on housing affordability.
Qazi will meet mayors from the US and some European countries to exchange ideas on urban development, the scope of municipal corporations, and their working methods.
Chairman Municipal Corporation Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi, is a member of the the Asia-Pacific region in the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.
APP/ask
