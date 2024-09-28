Open Menu

Qazi Leaves For World Mayors Forum In Geneva

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Qazi leaves for world mayors forum in Geneva

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi has been honored with the opportunity to participate in the World Mayors Forum.

He has departed for Geneva to attend the forum's seminar and will also participate in a two-day workshop there. Along with this, he will meet with international organizations, other mayors from around the world, and NGO leaders.

On Saturday, the Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi, departed from Karachi International Airport for Geneva to attend the World Mayors Forum, at the invitation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. He will be the sole representative from the Asia-Pacific region.

The World Mayors Forum, organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, has invited mayors from each region to participate.

The honor of representing the Asia-Pacific region has been given to the Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi, who is the sole representative from his region at this global forum.

The three-day World Mayors Forum will begin on September 29 and will continue until October 1, followed by a two-day workshop on housing affordability.

Qazi will meet mayors from the US and some European countries to exchange ideas on urban development, the scope of municipal corporations, and their working methods.

Chairman Municipal Corporation Turbat, Balakh Sher Qazi, is a member of the the Asia-Pacific region in the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Karachi World United Nations Exchange Europe Turbat Geneva September October From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

4 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

21 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

21 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

21 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

22 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan