Qazi Nisar Ahmad appealed to people to help in maintaining law and order by avoiding hate materials on social media

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Amir Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan Qazi Nisar Ahmad has appealed to the people of the area to help in maintaining law and order by avoiding the hate materials on social media.

In this regard a delegation of Ulema from Diamer, led by Commissioner Diamer-Astore Dildar Ahmed Malik called on Amir Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan Maulana Qazi Nisar Ahmed here in Gilgit on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Qazi Nisar urged the Ulema to remain peaceful and also ask the people to remain peaceful while keeping in view the ongoing atrocities against the Palestinians.

After the successful negotiation, the scholars returned to Diamer with a pledge to unite the people against the enemies and establish unity in their ranks.