(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Quality Control Board (QCB) Islamabad on Thursday decided to cancel a license of a medical store on repeated violations, issuing warning in 10 cases.

During 49th meeting of the Quality Control Board Islamabad, which was held here at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, it was also decided to suspend license in two cases.

The board granted permission for prosecution in seven cases where as license had been suspended in two cases. Sealing period of two pharmacies had also been extended by the board.

Secretary Quality Control Board, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed presented 23 cases of violation of DRAP Act and Drugs Act, 1976 for decision which were disposed of as per law.

The board decided to hold meeting in every month to dispose of the cases without delay The meeting which was chaired by Additional Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was attended by Secretary Quality Control Board, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed,District Health Officer, DS (Tech), Additional Director, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Chief Pharmacist Federal Government Polyclinic hospital and other experts.