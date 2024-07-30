QCCI assure for promoting Pak- Indonesia bilateral economic, trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), Business Community on Tuesday assured to play their full role for the promotion of bilateral economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and addressed the local business community along with President QCCI, Abdullah Achakzai in Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma invited the business community of Quetta to participate in the ‘Indonesian Industrial Exhibition’ to be held in Indonesia in the coming October and called their cooperation important for the development of mutual trade.

Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia said that his government will provide all possible facilities to the businessmen and investors coming to the trade fair in Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad will guide them in visa and other matters.

On the occasion of this visit to the Quetta Chamber of Commerce, he said, “I have recognized the potential of the local business community, whose role is very important in improving the economic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia in the future".

He said that Indonesia has $1.4 billion economy with manufacturing, tourism and agriculture and services as important sectors which have many opportunities for the local business community. Rehmat said that Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN and the country has great opportunities for the business community here

He said that he will play his due role to increase scholarship and set quota in Indonesian universities for students of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, President Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Achakzai said that his chamber encourages bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the two countries and the business community of Quetta strives to make the economic and trade relations between the two countries stronger and more sustainable.

The President QCCI said that a large delegation of businessmen from Balochistan including the Quetta Chamber of Commerce will visit Indonesia in coming October to participate in a trade exhibition and explore business opportunities there.

He said that at present bilateral trade between the two countries is increasing year by year in which the business community of both countries plays an important role. He said that at present current trade volume of the two countries is $4.5 billion, which can increase further according to its potential in the near future.

Abdullah Achakzai said that Indonesia exports palm oil, paper, spices, technology, food items and garments to Pakistan.

While Pakistan is exporting textiles, agriculture and food to Indonesia and with it, Indonesia has a surplus in bilateral trade, for which there is a need to further increase mutual trade.

He said that many businessmen from Balochistan are doing business with Indonesians, and some have also invested there. He said that the businessmen of Balochistan want to get full awareness about the market in Indonesia.

President QCCI reiterated that there should be ease of Indonesian visas for Balochistan businessmen and long-term visas should be given to the business community and businessmen.

