QCSA holds protest rally against robbery incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Qasimabad car Showroom Association (QCSA) staged a protest demonstration here on Thursday against the deteriorating law and order situation.

A number of Car Showroom owners and the office bearers of the Association gathered outside Radio Pakistan and recorded protest against robberies incidents in Qasimabad.

While holding placards and banners in their hands, the participants of the rally chanted slogans against robbery incidents in Qasimabad and demanded recovery of Rs 3 million amount looted from S S Motors showroom.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Police performance, they demanded that protection be provided to the Car Showroom owners of taluka Qasimabad.