QDA Chairperson Inspects Construction Of Tameer Boys College

Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind Monday said government was taking exemplary steps for ensuring quality education in the province as education was key to development for any society.

She expressed these views while reviewing under construction Tameer Boys College at Zarghoon Husing Scheme, said a press release issued here.

Chairperson QDA said there was only difference between advanced and underdeveloped countries in world due to education as developed countries had focused on education.

She said Muslims were on top in the field of education in past. We should take all-out measures to bring new generation towards education in order to use their capabilities for betterment of country, she added.

Meanwhile, Bushra Rind also inaugurated a newly Mosque at Zarghoon Housing Scheme during her visit which was built by a woman.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Muhammad Zaid Rind, Director General Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Salahuddin Noorzai and other officials were present on the occasion.

