QDA To Shift Dairy Farms From Urban Areas To Sibi-Quetta Road

Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Quetta Development Authority (QDA) was considering to shift dairy farms from urban areas to Sibi-Quetta road under the new master plan of provincial capital to develop the city on modern lines.

Currently around 270 dairy farms were existing in Quetta city which would be shifted to Sibi-Quetta road, 37 kilometers away from the city, an official said.

On the directions of Balochistan government, QDA had executed 150 acres land for the purpose to introduce general and major improvement in the city. Under the plan the allocated land would be awarded to the dairy farms.

The PC-1 of the project would get approval from the government to restructure the dairy farms in Quetta.

The QDA was decorating the City by shifting un-desireable land used, such as shifting of bus/truck stands, motor showrooms, junkyards and dairy farms from town area to outskirts of Quetta and subsequently to Hazarganji.

QDA had also prepared a master plan for planned growth of the city. The government had planned envisages development of city's master plans and up-gradation of existing municipal infrastructure.

He said the urban development of Quetta was facing a range of challenges and a few among the major constraints were lack of adequate institutions and non-availability of basic facilities including water, sanitation, housing, transportation, quality education and health services.

