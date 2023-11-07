QDP to be completed by December

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardarn Khan Domki on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects initiated under the Quetta Development Package (QDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardarn Khan Domki on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects initiated under the Quetta Development Package (QDP .

Project Director Muhammad Rafiq while a briefing a meeting held here under the chairmanship of the chief minister said that the work on Sabzal, Samungli, Sariab, Link Badini, Radio Tower Road and Sirki Road extension projects was in final stage.

Around 95 percent work on Sariab Road, 90 percent on Sabzal Road, 90 percent on Link Badini Road, 85 percent on Radio Tower Road, 70 percent on Anscomb Road had been completed, he informed.

On the directives of the chief minister, the work on all the projects had been accelerated which would be completed by December this year.

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat told the meeting that a letter had been written to the Islamic Ideological Council regarding issues of the mosques affected during the expansion of the roads.

Addressing the meeting, Mardan Domki said that QDP was an important project of public interest, adding

provision of the allocated resources had been ensured by the provincial government.

He expressed concerns over the delay in certain sites included in the package and ordered to issue notices to the contractors responsible for the delay.

The chief minister directed to facilitate private hospitals and commercial plazas established in congested areas to construct parking lots.

He directed to integrate traffic engineering system to resolve traffic problems under the package.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development, Abdul Saboor Kakar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rashid Razzaq, Special Secretary Asfandyar Baloch, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, Project Director QDP, Rafiq Baloch and others were present in the meeting.