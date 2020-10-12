UrduPoint.com
QEC Islamia University Organizes Training Workshop For Master Trainers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has conducted a training workshop for Master Trainers on blended learning on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the master trainers were supposed to conduct the same workshops for other faculty members of their respective faculty/campuses.

Master Trainer Dr Saeed Ahmad conducted a workshop for IUB-Bahawalnagar Campus faculty members on "Blended Learning and Flipped Classrooms, Moodle LMS and other related technologies".

Acting Director Campus Dr Rafaquat Ali highlighted the importance of transmission to Blended Learning and need of the time to culture the latest tools in classrooms and online teaching for more betterment in higher education.

The training session was ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Rafaquat and Faculty members for Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Quality Enhancement Cell, to arrange such need-based training workshop for the Faculty member amid the existing situations of COVID-19.

