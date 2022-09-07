UrduPoint.com

QEC MTI Swabi Organize Capacity Building Workshop On SAR

Published September 07, 2022

QEC MTI Swabi organize capacity building workshop on SAR

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Swabi on Wednesday organized a capacity building workshop on Self Assessment Report (SAR) to ensure quality of education in medical institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Swabi on Wednesday organized a capacity building workshop on Self Assessment Report (SAR) to ensure quality of education in medical institutions.

The workshop among others was attended by faculty members including professors, assistant professors and Saeed Afsar, Assistant Manager Quality Assurance as a focal person.

In inaugural session, Dean MTI, Prof Dr. Shams-ur-Rahman, emphasized the importance of Quality Enhancement and termed it a key factor to compete at national and international level.

He urged participants to strive for attaining and maintaining criteria and standards set by Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The participants also discussed in detail first criterion (Mission, objectives and outcome of the program) of Self-Assessment Report (SAR).

