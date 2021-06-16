UrduPoint.com
QEC Of Islamia University Reviews Postgraduate Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

QEC of Islamia University reviews postgraduate programs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized a two days comprehensive exercise to internally review the postgraduate programs.

Committee members who participated in the meeting included Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Prof. Dr Ayub Jajja, Prof.

Dr Saeed Buzdar and an external member Dr Pakeeza Ashraf.

All the programs of M.Phil and PhD were reviewed in detail considering the existing number of PhD and M.Phill faculty members and their respective student-teacher ratio in the same department.

Coordination of the activity was performed by Deputy Directors Rao Mazhar Hussain, Kalsoom Akhtar and other QEC team members.

