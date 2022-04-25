UrduPoint.com

QEC, Rawalpindi Women University Arranges Training Session For QEC Departmental Coordinators

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 06:24 PM

QEC, Rawalpindi Women University arranges training session for QEC departmental coordinators

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Rawalpindi Women University has arranged a training session for QEC departmental coordinators regarding managing files for institutional performance evaluation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Rawalpindi Women University has arranged a training session for QEC departmental coordinators regarding managing files for institutional performance evaluation.

The aim of the training was to orient the participants about the significance and process of Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) and to train them how to maintain the department record in proper files, to access the required documents easily for the evaluation teams as well as for the departmental use.

Ms. Sofia Tabassam Cheema, Deputy Director QEC, facilitated the session and explained the requirements of the four types of files that the departments have to manage including: Program files, Course files, Faculty files, and Student files.

In the training, the QEC departmental coordinators were also provided with the checklists for the documents that each file should contain in a proper sequence.

At the end of the training, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, the Vice Chancellor, RWU, awarded letters of appreciation to the HoDs and QEC coordinators of three departments, Botany, Statistics, and BBA for managing and arranging course files properly, for the semester Spring 2021.

Dr. Bushra Parveen, HoD, and Dr. Dareema, QEC coordinator from Botany department, Ms. Zainab Javed Dar, HoD and Ms. Ayesha Munir, QEC Coordinator from Statistics department, and Dr. Asma Zahoor, HoD, and Ms. Ramzana Bashir, QEC coordinator from BBA department received the letters of appreciation for their departments.

Dr. Anila Kamal appreciated their hard work and encouraged other members of the team to put their best efforts to achieve the same next time.

Related Topics

Student Sofia Rawalpindi Same Women From Best

Recent Stories

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of co ..

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of construction work on 1400 classr ..

19 minutes ago
 4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

19 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 ..

Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

19 minutes ago
 Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct con ..

Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct connectivity with New Islamabad A ..

19 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in ..

KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in phases

19 minutes ago
 Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militan ..

Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militants to Lay Down Arms

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.