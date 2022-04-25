QEC, Rawalpindi Women University arranges training session for QEC departmental coordinators

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Rawalpindi Women University has arranged a training session for QEC departmental coordinators regarding managing files for institutional performance evaluation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Rawalpindi Women University has arranged a training session for QEC departmental coordinators regarding managing files for institutional performance evaluation.

The aim of the training was to orient the participants about the significance and process of Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) and to train them how to maintain the department record in proper files, to access the required documents easily for the evaluation teams as well as for the departmental use.

Ms. Sofia Tabassam Cheema, Deputy Director QEC, facilitated the session and explained the requirements of the four types of files that the departments have to manage including: Program files, Course files, Faculty files, and Student files.

In the training, the QEC departmental coordinators were also provided with the checklists for the documents that each file should contain in a proper sequence.

At the end of the training, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, the Vice Chancellor, RWU, awarded letters of appreciation to the HoDs and QEC coordinators of three departments, Botany, Statistics, and BBA for managing and arranging course files properly, for the semester Spring 2021.

Dr. Bushra Parveen, HoD, and Dr. Dareema, QEC coordinator from Botany department, Ms. Zainab Javed Dar, HoD and Ms. Ayesha Munir, QEC Coordinator from Statistics department, and Dr. Asma Zahoor, HoD, and Ms. Ramzana Bashir, QEC coordinator from BBA department received the letters of appreciation for their departments.

Dr. Anila Kamal appreciated their hard work and encouraged other members of the team to put their best efforts to achieve the same next time.