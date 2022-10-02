Qeemat App 108 complaints addressed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The monitoring squad has addressed 108 complaints received on the Qeemat app regarding profiteering and non-display of price lists in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the deputy commissioner had directed shopkeeper and trader associations to display price boards at conspicuous places at their shops, in markets, bazaars, and stalls and also constituted a special monitoring squad in this regard.

The squad received 108 complaints through Qeemat app about non-display of price boards and profiteering during the last 24 yours.

The squad took prompt action and addressed all complaints by issuing warning to 74 shopkeepers and imposing Rs 40,500 fine on 34 profiteers, he added.