'Qeemat app' helps to control price hikes in Punjab: DCO Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The government of Punjab has recently launched the 'Qeemat App', an digital application to control the prices of vegetable, fruits and other household items set by the government, which is currently functional in all across the province.

Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar talking to private news channel said provincial government is taking all effective administrative actions to control the rising prices and timely planning to maintain the demand and supply of basic items.

He stressed the need to educate mobile users and other citizens regarding this digital 'Qeemat app ' which is offering updated prices for essential commodities like poultry, vegetables, fruits, and other items.

He said that he is also conducting surprised visits to check prices in markets and conducting crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and shopkeepers selling items of daily use on exorbitant prices.

Deputy Commissioner said a special monitoring unit was also looking into the daily complaints.

The mobile app is offering an easy complaint registration platform to citizens against shopkeepers and traders violating the listed prices, he added.

He said with the start of this digital app in Punjab number of citizens are buying online fruit and vegetable facilities in their door steps.

The consumers can also lodge a complaint against any shop/store selling substandard products or at jacked up prices, he said, adding, this app also allows users to complain against a shopkeepers' misbehavior.

The provincial government introduced the app to allow users to check information regarding prices of fruits, vegetables and other items of daily use.

The app has been developed with the support of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), he informed. Citizens can read the information in both urdu and English on the app, he added.

According to DCO the app is regularly updated in accordance with changing market prices of items, almost on a daily basis.

Citizens can compare the price of goods of any general store and shop by the price mentioned in the mobile app as per their relevant city and tehsil.

If the shopkeeper and store owner is charging more money, the citizen can file a complaint on the same app regarding the issue, on which immediate action will be taken, he assured.

The main goal for this initiative was to provide a competent and efficient platform to the citizens where they can easily get update about prices, he concluded.