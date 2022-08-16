QESCO being made profitable organization, says CEO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer QESCO Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali has said that besides improving the method of bill collection, several measures were being taken to make the company a profitable organization and ensure continuous supply of electricity to common consumers.

He expressed these views while addressing the field officers in a review meeting held here at QESCO headquarters on Tuesday.

Chief Engineer (Operation) Shaukat Ali Jogezai, Chief Engineer (O&D) Shafqat Ali, Chief Engineer Customer Services Syed Yusuf Shah, Chief Engineer Planning Muhammad Naeem Kakar, Director General (HR Admin) Syed Uzair Ali Hosni, Chief Internal Auditor Muhammad Bilal Ahmed, Superintending Engineers Operation Circle and all field operation officers were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Executive Officer QESCO said that in the light of the special instructions of the Federal government, all defaulters with arrears have been issued notices failing which the connections of all non-paying customers should be disconnected without discrimination.

Engineer Abdul Kareem Jamali said that apart from the money received from the collection of bills, QESCO does not have any other financial resources due to which non-payment of bills by customers is causing financial difficulties for the company.

QESCO chief instructed the field operation officers to ensure the timely replacement of old and damaged electricity meters, while the acquisition of new electricity connections should also be completed in a short period of time.

"In addition, the safety of workers should be given top priority while working on the power line and safety rules should also be strictly adhered to," he added.

He said that in order to provide electricity to the consumers, it is necessary that QESCO pays the electricity purchased from the related institutions on time because QESCO is a company that buys and sells electricity.

Apart from the collection of arrears due from the government, semi-government, private and other consumers, the arrears should also be collected from habitual defaulters so that in addition to paying the amount of electricity purchased, resources can also be available for the stability and improvement of the electricity system in the province.

He strongly urged all officers to take immediate action against illegal load shedding register FIRs against electricity theft.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer was also given a detailed briefing by the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Revenue Officers regarding the performance of their respective circles and divisions.