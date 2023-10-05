QESCO busy in operation against power thieves, bill defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) On the special instructions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), operations are being carried out against power thieves in respective areas of Satellite town here to recover arrears from the power thieves and defaulters of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The operation team was led by SDO, QESCO Satellite Amanullah Achakzai, Senior Line Superintendent Muhammad Rahim Bangulzai, Recovery Supervisor Malik Shaukat Ali Alizai, Haji Arshad Jadoon and Khurram Parvez.

The QESCO team disconnected several connections including commercial, domestics and illegal connections in conducting operations at various areas of Satellite town while some consumers were fined.

The officials said that with the cooperation of the administration and the police, the action against defaulters and power thieves was ongoing successfully to ensure the payment of QESCO dues.

They also appealed to default consumers to pay their dues, otherwise they would face legal action saying that electricity theft would not be tolerated under any circumstances.