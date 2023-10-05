Open Menu

QESCO Busy In Operation Against Power Thieves, Bill Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 11:22 PM

QESCO busy in operation against power thieves, bill defaulters

On the special instructions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), operations are being carried out against power thieves in respective areas of Satellite town here to recover arrears from the power thieves and defaulters of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) On the special instructions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), operations are being carried out against power thieves in respective areas of Satellite town here to recover arrears from the power thieves and defaulters of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The operation team was led by SDO, QESCO Satellite Amanullah Achakzai, Senior Line Superintendent Muhammad Rahim Bangulzai, Recovery Supervisor Malik Shaukat Ali Alizai, Haji Arshad Jadoon and Khurram Parvez.

The QESCO team disconnected several connections including commercial, domestics and illegal connections in conducting operations at various areas of Satellite town while some consumers were fined.

The officials said that with the cooperation of the administration and the police, the action against defaulters and power thieves was ongoing successfully to ensure the payment of QESCO dues.

They also appealed to default consumers to pay their dues, otherwise they would face legal action saying that electricity theft would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Electricity Company From QESCO

Recent Stories

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

4 minutes ago
 US offers no new cash to climate fund for developi ..

US offers no new cash to climate fund for developing world

3 minutes ago
 JIP supports govt action against power stealers: I ..

JIP supports govt action against power stealers: Inayatullah

5 minutes ago
 Environmental samples of two cities test positive ..

Environmental samples of two cities test positive for poliovirus

5 minutes ago
 One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's rec ..

One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's record winds

8 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on F ..

Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on Friday

8 minutes ago
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

27 minutes ago
 Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

27 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

23 minutes ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fai ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fails doping test

20 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

20 minutes ago
 Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deser ..

Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deserving people of society: Govern ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan