QESCO disconnected defaulters' connections in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)'s Sub-Division Satellite Town on Wednesday took action against defaulters, illegal connections and suspended domestic connections over non-payment of bills in the area.

The QESCO team led by SDO Chuadhry Asim launched grand operation against bill defaulters in the respective areas of Satellite Town and disconnected several illegal connections.

He said no compromised would be made on illegal connection of electricity saying that measures were being taken to develop QESCO.

He said it was our responsibility to make the QESCO profitable after ensuring recovery of arrears.

The SDO said in this context, the QESCO was taking non-discriminatory action against all defaulters for recovery of arrears.

He urged all consumers to submit their existing bills and arrears immediately to avoid any hassle and also to keep away from illegal use of electricity,