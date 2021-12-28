UrduPoint.com

QESCO Disconnects 200 Power Connections Of Defaulters In Quetta

Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:59 PM

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)'s team led by Sub-Division Satellite Town SDO, WAPDA Dawood Khan Kharoti launched a grand operation against power thieves and non-payers and more than 200 connection of electricity disconnected at various areas of Satellite Town area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)'s team led by Sub-Division Satellite Town SDO, WAPDA Dawood Khan Kharoti launched a grand operation against power thieves and non-payers and more than 200 connection of electricity disconnected at various areas of Satellite Town area of Quetta on Tuesday.

The SDO said on special directive of Chief Executive Officer Engineer, Mohammad Arif, the team comprised line superintendent QESCO Muhammad Rahim Bangulzai, Yasir Muhammad Khan Shahwani, recovery supervisory officer Malik Shaukat Ali Alizai and Arshad Jaddoon in supervision SDO QESCO Satellite Town Dawood Khan Kharoti suspended over 200 connection of electricity including commercial and domestics over non payment of bills.

The SDO also urged consumers that they should pay their power dues immediately, saying, operation would continue against defaulters and illegal connection without any discrimination, power thieves would not be forgiven.

He said people should avoid stealing electricity and ensure timely payment of arrears. Meters and wires were also cut during the operation against defaulters and electricity theft, he said adding, WAPDA customers had appealed to ensure timely payment of their bills to avoid inconvenience.

He said more than two hundred connections were disconnected and heavy fines were imposed during drive.

