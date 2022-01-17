UrduPoint.com

QESCO Disconnects Power Connections Of Bill Defaulters In Kharan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:21 PM

QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaulters in Kharan

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) team disconnected several power connections including domestic and commercial over non payment of bills in respective areas of Kharan during operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) team disconnected several power connections including domestic and commercial over non payment of bills in respective areas of Kharan during operation.

QESCO official told on Monday that in the light of special instructions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Arif of QESCO and Noshki Executive Engineer Qazi Naveed Ahmed, the QESCO team led by Sub Division Officer (SDO) Kharan, Asif Aziz Magsi, Sub Division Chairman, Jalil Naw Sherwani launched a grand operation against those bill defaulters in respective areas and cut off several electric connections of domestic and commercial consumers.

The SDO of QESCO Asif Aziz Magsi urged commercial and domestic consumers that they should immediately submit their arrears saying that the proceedings would continue without any discrimination under special recovery operation and power thieves would not be forgiven.

