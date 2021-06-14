QESCO launches grand operation against non-payment of electricity dues, illegal connections: Xen Qazi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Xen City Qazi Amanullah and SDO Satellite Town Dawood Khan Kharoti of Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) said that efforts were being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people so that they could not face any difficulty in hot weather.

They expressed these while taking action against non-payment of electricity dues and illegal connections in the areas of Quetta city on Monday.

Recovery officers Shaukat Alizai, Khurram Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Xen Qazi Amanullah said the QESCO has launched a grand operation day and night to curb power pilferage as it has been decided to take stern action against non-payment of electricity arrears and disconnection of illegal connections.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to ensure supply of electricity to the electricity bill payers and added, since the current heat wave has gripped the entire country. Efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity with full voltage power supply to the people, he added. He asked the people to pay their bills on time and cooperate with QESCO's staff in this regard so that the sector would not experience any financial difficulties.

Qazi Amanullah also lauded the performance of SDO Satellite Town and Recovery Officer and other staff.