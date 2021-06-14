UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QESCO Launches Grand Operation Against Non-payment Of Electricity Dues, Illegal Connections: Xen Qazi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

QESCO launches grand operation against non-payment of electricity dues, illegal connections: Xen Qazi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Xen City Qazi Amanullah and SDO Satellite Town Dawood Khan Kharoti of Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) said that efforts were being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people so that they could not face any difficulty in hot weather.

They expressed these while taking action against non-payment of electricity dues and illegal connections in the areas of Quetta city on Monday.

Recovery officers Shaukat Alizai, Khurram Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Xen Qazi Amanullah said the QESCO has launched a grand operation day and night to curb power pilferage as it has been decided to take stern action against non-payment of electricity arrears and disconnection of illegal connections.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to ensure supply of electricity to the electricity bill payers and added, since the current heat wave has gripped the entire country. Efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity with full voltage power supply to the people, he added. He asked the people to pay their bills on time and cooperate with QESCO's staff in this regard so that the sector would not experience any financial difficulties.

Qazi Amanullah also lauded the performance of SDO Satellite Town and Recovery Officer and other staff.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Electricity Company Heat Wave Khurram Khan All QESCO

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

34 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

56 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.