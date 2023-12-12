Open Menu

QESCO Recovers Over 2 Bln From Electricity Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 06:47 PM

QESCO recovers over 2 bln from electricity defaulters

Quetta Electric Supply Company has recovered over billion from the defaulters in an operation during last three months, a QESCO handout issued here on Tuesday said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Quetta Electric Supply Company has recovered over billion from the defaulters in an operation during last three months, a QESCO handout issued here on Tuesday said.

Some 30 crore rupees have been collected from illegal electricity users as detection and fines.

As per details, on the special instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Quetta Electric Supply Company is conducting indiscriminate actions against defaulters in all operation circles across the province.

In this regard, during the last three months, QESCO teams carried out operations in all operation circles across the province, including the provincial capital Quetta.

Similarly, FIRs have also been registered in various police stations against 492 electricity thieves.

In addition, 69 lakh 12 thousand 247 electricity units were charged as fines for detection during the action against illegal electricity users by QESCO teams, of which it has received about 30 crore rupees so far.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Electricity Company All From Billion QESCO

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan rejects Zardari’s allegations of fin ..

Jemima Khan rejects Zardari’s allegations of financing vloggers to support PTI

1 minute ago
 3rd Int'l Conference on social sciences starts at ..

3rd Int'l Conference on social sciences starts at IUB

4 minutes ago
 US Consul General urges Pakistani students to expl ..

US Consul General urges Pakistani students to exploit their potential and harnes ..

4 minutes ago
 CS KP denounces terrorism incidents in D I Khan

CS KP denounces terrorism incidents in D I Khan

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan police acquire PITB services

Balochistan police acquire PITB services

2 minutes ago
 BISP to hire services of more banks to ensure tran ..

BISP to hire services of more banks to ensure transparent payments: Dr. Saqib

2 minutes ago
PCMEA, CTI create awareness among students about c ..

PCMEA, CTI create awareness among students about carpet industry

2 minutes ago
 Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

28 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

22 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

22 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan