QESCO recovers Rs 1.9 mln from defaulters in Dasht

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Monday launched operations against defaulters and illegal connections in Dasht and suspended several connection of electrics including domestic and tube well.

According to spokesman of QESCO, action was taken in supervision of QESCO Central Circle Quetta's Sariab Division Spazand Sub-Division's SDO Mujtaba Rind against defaulters in Dasht's Muhammad Hassani area and Pango feeders.

The operation team took off 9 transformers including 7 transformers of agricultural defaulters and 2 distribution transformers over non payment of bills in the area, While arrears of Rs, 1.

9 million has been recovered from bill defaulters of domestic and agricultural customers during operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the team of SDO Sariab Sub-Division Azhar Bugti also took action against defaulters in Mian Ghundi area and removed the transformers of 4 agricultural defaulters and about Rs. 250,000 was also collected from other non payers in the bill items.

The spokesman said QESCO was taking action against defaulters and illegal connections without any discrimination, so consumers should pay their electricity bills on time and avoid electricity theft otherwise action would be taken against those consumers when they found in illegal connection.