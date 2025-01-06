QESCO Removes 295 Transformers Of Agriculture Consumers After Installing Solar
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has so far removed a total of 295 transformers and 549 HT poles of landowners who have converted to solar energy in Quetta and Pishin
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has so far removed a total of 295 transformers and 549 HT poles of landowners who have converted to solar energy in Quetta and Pishin.
According to QESCO spokesman, QESCO is in the process of removing transformers and HT poles and other electrical equipment of all agricultural consumers in the province.
He said that the provincial government has included in the solarization project and under this project, funds have also been given to the landowners of Quetta and Pishin districts in the first phase for switching to solar energy.
He said that in this regard, the transformers and electrical connections of the said agricultural consumers are being disconnected so that the said agricultural connections could be connected to the QESCO network again after solarization.
He said that QESCO teams have removed 187 transformers and 206 HT poles of agricultural consumers in Quetta district, while 108 transformers and 343 HT poles in Pishin district, along with other related electrical equipment.
Thus, QESCO has so far removed a total of 295 transformers and 549 HT poles of landowners who have converted to solar energy, and other electrical equipment associated with them, he mentioned.
It should be noted that the work on the project to convert all agricultural tube well connections in the province to solar energy is progressing rapidly under the auspices of the provincial government.
In the first phase, work has been started on the project to remove transformers and HT poles of agricultural consumers in the areas of Quetta and Pishin districts from December 20, 2024, which would be completed by January 24, 2025, he said.
The spokesman said that therefore, all agricultural consumers who have been given money by the government for solarization should cooperate with the QESCO teams in removing agricultural connections from the QESCO network by converting their electricity connections to solar energy.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case
QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar
Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway in Punjab
First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT
UAE, Syria discuss building ties as new ministers visit
1,300 FIRs registered over traffic disruptions in last 10 days
Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointi ..
MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship students, streamline accreditation p ..
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index
Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP
Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case1 minute ago
-
QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar1 minute ago
-
Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway in Punjab1 minute ago
-
1,300 FIRs registered over traffic disruptions in last 10 days1 minute ago
-
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index31 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP31 minutes ago
-
Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam31 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme28 minutes ago
-
LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward31 minutes ago
-
QAU student’s delegation visits APP31 minutes ago
-
Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mill34 minutes ago
-
NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ties30 minutes ago