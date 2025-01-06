Open Menu

QESCO Removes 295 Transformers Of Agriculture Consumers After Installing Solar

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has so far removed a total of 295 transformers and 549 HT poles of landowners who have converted to solar energy in Quetta and Pishin.

According to QESCO spokesman, QESCO is in the process of removing transformers and HT poles and other electrical equipment of all agricultural consumers in the province.

He said that the provincial government has included in the solarization project and under this project, funds have also been given to the landowners of Quetta and Pishin districts in the first phase for switching to solar energy.

He said that in this regard, the transformers and electrical connections of the said agricultural consumers are being disconnected so that the said agricultural connections could be connected to the QESCO network again after solarization.

He said that QESCO teams have removed 187 transformers and 206 HT poles of agricultural consumers in Quetta district, while 108 transformers and 343 HT poles in Pishin district, along with other related electrical equipment.

Thus, QESCO has so far removed a total of 295 transformers and 549 HT poles of landowners who have converted to solar energy, and other electrical equipment associated with them, he mentioned.

It should be noted that the work on the project to convert all agricultural tube well connections in the province to solar energy is progressing rapidly under the auspices of the provincial government.

In the first phase, work has been started on the project to remove transformers and HT poles of agricultural consumers in the areas of Quetta and Pishin districts from December 20, 2024, which would be completed by January 24, 2025, he said.

The spokesman said that therefore, all agricultural consumers who have been given money by the government for solarization should cooperate with the QESCO teams in removing agricultural connections from the QESCO network by converting their electricity connections to solar energy.

