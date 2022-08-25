UrduPoint.com

QESCO Shuts Its Gadakha Grid Station For Safety Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) closed its Gandakha Grid Station area of Jaffarabad district due to safety measures after entering flood water in it causing suspending of power supply of same areas of feeders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) closed its Gandakha Grid Station area of Jaffarabad district due to safety measures after entering flood water in it causing suspending of power supply of same areas of feeders.

According to QESCO spokesman, due to the recent monsoon rains and floods, water has entered the transformer yard and trench of the 66KV Gandakha Grid Station, due to which safety measures have been taken into consideration. The power supply to the feeders connected to this grid station has been stopped by switching off the breaker of the grid station at 5 am on Thursday morning.

He further said that the Grid System Operation (GSO) department of QESCO was working to remove water from the 66kV Gandakha Grid Station and was facing difficulties owing to continuous rain.

He expressed the expectation that after the rain subsides and the weather improves, QESCO staff would complete the dewatering of the 66 KV Gandakha substation and restore the power supply.

However, QESCO has apologized to the concerned consumers for the inconvenience caused by the power outage due to heavy rains and appealed for cooperation.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Flood Water Company Same From QESCO Rains

Recent Stories

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

50 seconds ago
 DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation B ..

DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation Board Amid Free Speech Criticis ..

53 seconds ago
 Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursd ..

Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursday Night - State Media

54 seconds ago
 Police actively participating in relief activities ..

Police actively participating in relief activities in flood-hit areas: IGP

57 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for ..

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for flood victims

9 minutes ago
 Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vacci ..

Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.