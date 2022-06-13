QESCO shuts its Grid stations on June 14, 15 for repairing lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Monday announced to remain closed its grade station at Marriabad and Sariab feeders in connection with development works and necessary repairs on electrical installations and lines on June 14.

According to QESC's spokesman, power load shedding would be carried out at Marriabad Grid station's Syed Abad, Kansi one, and Kansi two while Sariab Grid Station's Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh Marree Feeders from 12 am to 3 pm and WASA Feeders of Sariab Grid from 11 am to 2 pm.

On the same day, the power supply is to be suspended at Jhal Magsi Grid Station from 8 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the power will be cut off from BMC, Kirani, Steel Mill, Kirani Express, Ghazi, Samanguli, and Express feeders of Sariab Grid Station from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Despite, the power supply of Sheikh Manda Grid Station's Nusar feeders will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm and Sariab Grid Station's Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh Marree feeders to be carried out load-shedding from 12 am to 3 Pm.

In addition, the power supply from Dalbandin and Chaghi Grid stations will be suspended from 8 am to1 pm on June 15. However, the inconvenience to customers has been regretted.