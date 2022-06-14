UrduPoint.com

QESCO Shuts Its Grid Stations On June 14, 15 For Repairing Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

QESCO shuts its Grid stations on June 14, 15 for repairing lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Monday announced to remain closed its grade station at Marriabad and Sariab feeders in connection with development works and necessary repairs on electrical installations and lines on June 14.

According to QESC's spokesman, power load shedding would be carried out at Marriabad Grid station's Syed Abad, Kansi one, and Kansi two while Sariab Grid Station's Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh Marree Feeders from 12 am to 3 pm and WASA Feeders of Sariab Grid from 11 am to 2 pm.

On the same day, the power supply is to be suspended at Jhal Magsi Grid Station from 8 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the power will be cut off from BMC, Kirani, Steel Mill, Kirani Express, Ghazi, Samanguli, and Express feeders of Sariab Grid Station from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Despite, the power supply of Sheikh Manda Grid Station's Nusar feeders will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm and Sariab Grid Station's Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh Marree feeders to be carried out load-shedding from 12 am to 3 Pm.

In addition, the power supply from Dalbandin and Chaghi Grid stations will be suspended from 8 am to1 pm on June 15. However, the inconvenience to customers has been regretted.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Quetta Company Road Same Dalbandin Ghazi June From QESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

40 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

45 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.