UrduPoint.com

QESCO Takes Action Against Bill Defaulters In Pishin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Tuesday took action against defaulters, illegal connections and suspended domestic connections over non payment of bills in Pishin district.

According to QESCO spokesman, in this regard, the team of SDO Yaro sub-division of QESCO Pishin Circle removed the transformers of 3 agricultural defaulters for non-payment while 2 illegal agricultural transformers were also removed during the operation and several domestic connections were also disconnected due to non-payment.

It should be noted that QESCO is taking non-discriminatory action against all defaulters for recovery of arrears, therefore, all consumers urged to submit their existing bills and arrears immediately to avoid any hassle and also to keep away from illegal use of electricity.

