QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sub-Division Officer (SDO) WAPDA Kirani Tauseef Noor on Tuesday said on the special directive of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) took action against electricity theft in the Kirani area.

He expressed these views while talking to media during supervising large-scale operations in various areas of sub-division Kirani area of the provincial capital. WAPDA Senior Khalid Shah, Legal Superintendent and other staff were also present on the occasion.

SDO said large-scale operations have been implemented in various areas of the provincial capital, sub-division, Kirani, during which the shunts and thermometers have been removed and replaced and consumers have also been fined for detection in this regard.

In response to a question, Tuseef Noor said that operations against electricity theft and defaulters were being continued in full force.

He said that all consumers should pay their electricity bills promptly as well as deposit their arrears to avoid electricity disconnection or any possible problems and inconveniences.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard and immediate cases will be filed against the electricity thieves and arrests will be made so that the electricity thieves can be severely punished, he warned.