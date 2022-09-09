UrduPoint.com

QESCO To Be Held Online Kachhari On Sept 12 For Resolving Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) is going to hold an online Kehchari to resolve the complaints of its customers regarding electricity outages and prices from September 12 (Monday)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) is going to hold an online Kehchari to resolve the complaints of its customers regarding electricity outages and prices from September 12 (Monday) According to QESCO spokesman, in this regard, QESCO Central Operation would be held from 10 am to 12 pm on September 12 to address the complaints of the customers of Circle Quetta.

Superintending Engineer Central Circle in Online Kehchari would listen directly to customer complaints through these, Telephone numbers.

081, 9211415 and 081, 2441596.

Therefore, all the customers of QESCO Central Circle Quetta, including Liaquat Bazar, Cantt, Kachhari, Marriabad, Brewery, Gwalmandi, Satellite Town, Kirani, Pashtunabad, Sariab, Alam Khan, Sheikh Manda, Spezand, Maherdar and Kuchlak Sub-Divisions are included that they would directly contact to concerned official of QESCO on September 12. (Monday) 10 am to 12 pm through mentioned telephone numbers.

All users must note their electricity bill reference number as a reference while calling the above numbers.

