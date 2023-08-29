QESCO to close Grid Stations for works on Aug 31

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Tuesday announced to close its power Grid stations in connection with the development works on electrical installations and lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Tuesday announced to close its power Grid stations in connection with the development works on electrical installations and lines, on August 31 (Thursday), According to the statement of QESCO, Sariab Grid Station's Old Liaquat Bazar, Sirki Road, Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh, and the Express Feeder of Mirriabad Grid, while the Industrial Grid Station's Pashtunabad Express New Pashtunabad, Old Pashtunabad feeders would be suspended supply electricity from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the power load shedding would be carried from 11 am to 2 pm at Jan Muhammad Feeder of Saryab Grid for progress works of power in the same area.