Open Menu

QESCO To Close Grid Stations For Works On Aug 31

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:20 PM

QESCO to close Grid Stations for works on Aug 31

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Tuesday announced to close its power Grid stations in connection with the development works on electrical installations and lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Tuesday announced to close its power Grid stations in connection with the development works on electrical installations and lines, on August 31 (Thursday), According to the statement of QESCO, Sariab Grid Station's Old Liaquat Bazar, Sirki Road, Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh, and the Express Feeder of Mirriabad Grid, while the Industrial Grid Station's Pashtunabad Express New Pashtunabad, Old Pashtunabad feeders would be suspended supply electricity from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the power load shedding would be carried from 11 am to 2 pm at Jan Muhammad Feeder of Saryab Grid for progress works of power in the same area.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Quetta Electricity Company Road Progress Same August From QESCO

Recent Stories

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social medi ..

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social media campaign' against IHC Chief ..

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks propos ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks proposals for transfer/posting of ke ..

14 minutes ago
 BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

14 minutes ago
 Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bo ..

Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bow

14 minutes ago
 Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in V ..

Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in Vehari

14 minutes ago
 98 percent of cases decided in favour of complaina ..

98 percent of cases decided in favour of complainants: Federal Ombudsman

10 minutes ago
Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as Franc ..

Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as France salvage pride

10 minutes ago
 AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

10 minutes ago
 UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sust ..

UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sustainable development

10 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

11 minutes ago
 CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complain ..

CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of residents

9 minutes ago
 DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics cont ..

DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics control

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan