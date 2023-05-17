UrduPoint.com

QESCO To Hold Online Kehchari For Complaints Of Electric Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will hold an online Kehchari on May 19 (Friday) to resolve the complaints of the customers of Quetta city.

According to the announcement of QESCO, in this regard, Superintending Engineer QESCO Central Operations Circle Quetta Engineer Mujibur Rahman Marri will listen to the complaints of the customers in the online office on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm on telephone number 0812441596.

Therefore, all the customers of QESCO Central Circle Quetta, including Liaquat Bazar, Cantt, Kachhari, Marriabad, Bowery, Guwalmandi, Satellite Town, Kirani, Pashtunabad, Sariab, Alam Khan, Sheikh Manda, Spezand, Maherdar and Kuchlak sub-divisions will directly contact Superintending Engineer QESCO on 19th May regarding their complaints of electric.

Also, all the users will have their electricity bill reference number as a reference while calling the above numbers.

