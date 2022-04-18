UrduPoint.com

QESCO To Hold Online Meeting On April 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 06:27 PM

QESCO to hold online meeting on April 19

The online meeting (Kehchari) will be held on April 19 under the auspices of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Central Circle Quetta in order to address legal issues of consumers regarding power

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The online meeting (Kehchari) will be held on April 19 under the auspices of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Central Circle Quetta in order to address legal issues of consumers regarding power.

According to QESCO official notification, an online meeting is being held for redressal of consumers' electricity related grievances at Quetta Central Operation Circle from 11 am to 1 pm. Superintendent Engineer Central Circle (QESCO) Engineer Nasir Mandokhel will listen to the complaints of the customers directly on telephone numbers 0819211415 and 0812441596.

Therefore, all consumers of QESCO Central Circle including Liaquat Bazar, Cantt, Kachehri, Marreeabad, Brewery, Gawalmandi, Satellite Town, Kirani, Pashtunabad, Sariab, Alam Khan, Sheikh Manda, Spizand, Mehrdar and Kuchlak sub-divisions can contact to the Superintendent Engineer regarding power from 11 am to 1 pm through given numbers under their bill references.

Related Topics

Quetta Electricity Company Nasir Circle April All From QESCO

Recent Stories

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commiss ..

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt to continue shelter homes: Mahmood Khan

KP Govt to continue shelter homes: Mahmood Khan

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May ..

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May 12

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Necessary to Speed Up Switch to Payment ..

Putin Says Necessary to Speed Up Switch to Payments in Rubles, Partner State's C ..

3 minutes ago
 Toy guns banned in district Kohat

Toy guns banned in district Kohat

7 minutes ago
 Narcotics deptt recovers 18 kg of heroin, nabs two ..

Narcotics deptt recovers 18 kg of heroin, nabs two peddlers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.