QESCO to hold online meeting on April 19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The online meeting (Kehchari) will be held on April 19 under the auspices of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Central Circle Quetta in order to address legal issues of consumers regarding power.

According to QESCO official notification, an online meeting is being held for redressal of consumers' electricity related grievances at Quetta Central Operation Circle from 11 am to 1 pm. Superintendent Engineer Central Circle (QESCO) Engineer Nasir Mandokhel will listen to the complaints of the customers directly on telephone numbers 0819211415 and 0812441596.

Therefore, all consumers of QESCO Central Circle including Liaquat Bazar, Cantt, Kachehri, Marreeabad, Brewery, Gawalmandi, Satellite Town, Kirani, Pashtunabad, Sariab, Alam Khan, Sheikh Manda, Spizand, Mehrdar and Kuchlak sub-divisions can contact to the Superintendent Engineer regarding power from 11 am to 1 pm through given numbers under their bill references.