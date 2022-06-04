UrduPoint.com

QESCO To Shut Grid Station On June 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

QESCO to shut grid station on June 5

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Saturday announced to close its VIP Stadium of City Grid Station from 12 am to 3 pm on June 5 (Sunday) for repairing work

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Saturday announced to close its VIP Stadium of City Grid Station from 12 am to 3 pm on June 5 (Sunday) for repairing work.

Meanwhile, the power loadshedding would be carried out at Sheikh Manda Grid Station's Airport Road, Adyan, Darium, Estern Bypass, Jabal Noor, City Grid Station's Alam Khan, Malik Nawan Killi, Old Samungli and PAF City Feeders from 11 am to 2 pm while Marriabad Grid Station's Marreeabad, Saeed Abad, Kasi one, Kasi two feeders from 12 am to 3 pm will be faced load shedding schedule on June 6 for repairing work of electricity.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Quetta Electricity Company Road June Sunday From QESCO Airport

Recent Stories

DC reviews prices in meeting with magistrates

DC reviews prices in meeting with magistrates

2 minutes ago
 Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lor ..

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord's

2 minutes ago
 RPO holds Khuli Katchery to address grievances

RPO holds Khuli Katchery to address grievances

2 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza ..

Court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

3 minutes ago
 Biden says US can confront inflation 'without sacr ..

Biden says US can confront inflation 'without sacrificing' economic gains

25 minutes ago
 Petition submitted in Peshawar High Court to disqu ..

Petition submitted in Peshawar High Court to disqualify KP CM over hate speech

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.