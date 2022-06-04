QESCO to shut grid station on June 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Saturday announced to close its VIP Stadium of City Grid Station from 12 am to 3 pm on June 5 (Sunday) for repairing work.

Meanwhile, the power loadshedding would be carried out at Sheikh Manda Grid Station's Airport Road, Adyan, Darium, Estern Bypass, Jabal Noor, City Grid Station's Alam Khan, Malik Nawan Killi, Old Samungli and PAF City Feeders from 11 am to 2 pm while Marriabad Grid Station's Marreeabad, Saeed Abad, Kasi one, Kasi two feeders from 12 am to 3 pm will be faced load shedding schedule on June 6 for repairing work of electricity.