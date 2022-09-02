UrduPoint.com

QESCO Trying To Restore Power Supply In Balochistan Till Friday Night

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 08:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) is striving to complete works on damaged 132 KV tower Sibi to double circuit to restore power supply to transmission lines till Friday night in respective areas of Balochistan.

According to QESCO spokesman, the power supply was suspended in various areas of Balochistan including provincial capital when recent floods washed away towers of electricity and pylons in Sibi and Bolan areas few days ago.

He said the QESCO team was trying to complete work of damaged towers of electricity for ensuring supply of power in the areas to reduce consumers of difficulties.

Power supply was provided to respective districts of Balochistan including provincial capital for two hours on daily basis through alternative electric feeders by QESCO according requirements of the areas, he said.

