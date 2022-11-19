Qibla Ayaz expresses grief over demise of Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the religious scholar and former member of the Islamic Ideological Council Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani.

In the condolence message issued by his office termed Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani's demise as a big loss for the country and said that today the country lost a great religious scholar and jurist.

Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a great thinker, leader, and a strong voice of Muslim Ummah whose social and educational services would always be remembered, he added.

He said his institution Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi had a special identity in the country and abroad as he always taught his students and associates to keep themselves away from sectarianism.

He prayed that may his soul rest in eternal peace and that his family has the strength to bear this loss.