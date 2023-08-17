Open Menu

Qibla Denounces Jaranwala Incident, Urges Respect For Religious Values, Swift Legal Actions

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Thursday vehemently denounced the recent incidents that unfolded in Jaranwala, highlighting the disconnect between such actions and the core principles of religion, national laws, and societal norms.

He, in a statement, asserted that the occurrences in Jaranwala stood in stark contradiction to the teachings of islam, which espoused reverence for places of worship and religious symbols across all faiths.

"Our religion and our nation's laws are rooted in respect, tolerance, and coexistence," stated Dr. Ayaz adding, "Acts of violence, targeting individuals based on their beliefs, or attempting to take matters into one's own hands due to alleged acts of religious blasphemy find no endorsement within Islam," he added.

The chairman emphasized that legal recourse should be pursued without bias or discrimination against any individuals involved in fomenting animosity and hatred.

"No matter the motivations, we are bound by our faith and our Constitution to ensure that justice prevails. Those responsible for promoting discord and hatred must be held accountable under the full extent of the law," he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Ayaz urged the government to take immediate and comprehensive measures to rehabilitate the affected homes and places of worship.

He stressed that compensation should be extended to individuals who had suffered losses to their private properties as a result of these distressing incidents.

In a noteworthy development, the Council of Islamic Ideology, during its special session (Session Number 226) convened on December 20, 2021, addressed the Sialkot incident and presented a set of recommendations to the government.

The council asserted that to deter the occurrence of such heinous events, stringent punitive measures need to be implemented against the perpetrators involved.

The council's recommendations included the establishment of specialized courts dedicated to expeditiously handling cases related to such incidents.

These courts, as proposed, would operate around the clock, ensuring prompt and fair trials.

The objective is to deliver tangible and appropriate penalties to those responsible for inciting criminal activities, orchestrating such actions, and utilizing places of worship to propagate divisive ideologies.

