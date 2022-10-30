QIC inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR to facilitate fresh graduates, entrepreneurs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation Center (QIC) has been set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to facilitate fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas.

Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the centre, which has the capacity to support 10 groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and would train them to establish new ventures.

On the occasion, the representatives of the Punjab Information Technology (IT) board were also present who would be the collaborators of PMAS-AAUR to run this incubation center.

In this center, the incubators working on different business ideas would not only be provided financial support, but they would also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working areas.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez Director, University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS), Dr Irfan Assistant Director UIMS, and the whole team for their tireless efforts in the establishment of this center.

He highlighted the need for academia-industry partnership and emphasized that "such centers and applied research work in collaboration with industry partners are the keys to success in today's world".

He said that such centers were need of the time to promote new businesses. These centers could attract young graduates to transform their ideas into successful businesses, he added.