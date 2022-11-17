Qila Saifullah Police recovers 50 kg of hashish

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Qila Saifullah Police on Thursday recovered 50 kg of hashish during a raid carried out in the remote area of the district.

SP Qila Saif Manzoor Ahmed Buladi told newsmen that on the special instructions of IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Zhob Range, strict actions were being taken against drug dealers and smugglers.

He informed that the police team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and recovered 50 kg of hashish from the secret compartment of the truck, adding that the accused namely Muhammad Qasim was arrested.

Case has been registered against the arrested accused.

SP further appealed to the public to cooperate with police to root out the drug menace.