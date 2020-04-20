UrduPoint.com
Qingdao Economic Cooperation Association Donates Surgical Masks To PCJCCI

Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Qingdao Economic Cooperation Association donates surgical masks to PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Qingdao Overseas Economic Cooperation Association and Qingdao Investment Promotion Center of China donated surgical face masks to Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to express solidarity with the Chamber on augmenting crisis of coronvirus spread in Pakistan.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said here Monday that the masks had been distributed among different public and private sector organizations with top priority of the front line fighters of Police, Special Protection Unit for Chinese (SPU), elite force, Akhuwat Foundation, Lahore Press Club, Pakistan Consumers Bureau, Fountain House, Ghulab Devi Hospital, airport functionaries, board of Investment and Punjab Revenue Authority etc. He added that the masks were sent by Qingdao Overseas Economic Cooperation Association of China direct to PCJCCI in return of the solidarity measures taken by PCJCCI during peak time of coronavirus disaster in China.

Meanwhile, President Zarak Khan and Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki also have expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese business Community in general and the Qingdao Overseas Economic Cooperation Association in particular for standing with Pakistan in curbing spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

They also paid high tributes to Pakistani doctors, army, police, NGOs and government organizations and media for keeping the people of Pakistan abreast with the critical situation as well as the precautionary measures under the prevailing pandemic of COVID-19.

They said that when COVID-19 broke out in China, PCJCCI countered the negative propaganda of foreign media against China by conducting different media campaigns, seminars and also by observing a Solidarity Day with China. They reiterated that China is an all-time, long time and hard times friend of Pakistan.

At the Corona pandemic spread in Pakistan, China was the first country who came forward with bulk medical aid comprising 33744 safety garments, 36 ventilators, 180 thermometers, 100 thermal scanners, 59,000 protective eye glasses, 10,000 testing kits and over 15000 medical masks, and the aid still continues.

