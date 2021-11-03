UrduPoint.com

Qinghai Declared As Sister Province Of KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:35 PM

The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved to declare Chinese province Qinkghai and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as sister provinces and Xining and Peshawar as sister cities

The approval was accorded during a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here Wednesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The approval was accorded during a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here Wednesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

More Stories From Pakistan

