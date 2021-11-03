Qinghai declared as sister province of KP

The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved to declare Chinese province Qinkghai and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as sister provinces and Xining and Peshawar as sister cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved to declare Chinese province Qinkghai and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as sister provinces and Xining and Peshawar as sister cities.

The approval was accorded during a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here Wednesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.