UrduPoint.com

Qiraat Competitions On Nov 20

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:59 PM

Qiraat competitions on Nov 20

Hifz-o-Qiraat competitions among students of schools, colleges and seminaries will be organised by the Auqaf Department on Nov 20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Hifz-o-Qiraat competitions among students of schools, colleges and seminaries will be organised by the Auqaf Department on Nov 20.

Candidates wishing to participate in the competitions can contact Qari Muhammad Hussain Sialvi of Jamia Masjid Company Bagh.

The male students competition will be held at Government Comprehensive Boys High school, while the female students competition will be held at Government Comprehensive Girls High School.

Students who have secured prominent positions in district level competitions will be able to participate in provincial level competitions.

Related Topics

Company Male Bagh Mosque Government

Recent Stories

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

14 minutes ago
 PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, familie ..

PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, families together for fun extravaganz ..

14 minutes ago
 &#039;Expo in a Week&#039;: 7th week of Expo 2020 ..

&#039;Expo in a Week&#039;: 7th week of Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed events, initia ..

16 minutes ago
 Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and ..

Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and fitness solutions with the op ..

19 minutes ago
 PNS ALAMGIR participation at Turkish naval drills ..

PNS ALAMGIR participation at Turkish naval drills testifies resolve towards regi ..

1 minute ago
 Leather gloves exports witness record 10.02% incre ..

Leather gloves exports witness record 10.02% increase

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.