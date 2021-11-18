Qiraat competitions on Nov 20

Hifz-o-Qiraat competitions among students of schools, colleges and seminaries will be organised by the Auqaf Department on Nov 20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Hifz-o-Qiraat competitions among students of schools, colleges and seminaries will be organised by the Auqaf Department on Nov 20.

Candidates wishing to participate in the competitions can contact Qari Muhammad Hussain Sialvi of Jamia Masjid Company Bagh.

The male students competition will be held at Government Comprehensive Boys High school, while the female students competition will be held at Government Comprehensive Girls High School.

Students who have secured prominent positions in district level competitions will be able to participate in provincial level competitions.