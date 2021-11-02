Qiraat contest on Nov 3

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Qiraat and Hifz-e-Quran contest will be held at Metropolitan Corporation hall on November 3, under the aegis of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Government of Pakistan.

The boys and girls of different ages will take part in the contests in 10 different categories.

The judges panels comprising ulema of Auqaf Department have been constituted. They included Chairman Mufti Ijaz Ahmed, Moulana Mufti Muhammad Yousaf, Moulana Asad Madni and Moulana Muhammad Younas Daryai.

A committee at district level has also been constituted for organizing the competition in a befitting manner.