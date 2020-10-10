Qirat competition held under FGEI (C/G)

To encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students, Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantonment and Garrison (C/G), organized Zonal Qirat Competition in FG Post Graduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi here Saturday under strict preventive SOPs of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :To encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students, Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantonment and Garrison (C/G), organized Zonal Qirat Competition in FG Post Graduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi here Saturday under strict preventive SOPs of COVID-19.

Reverent Qari Niaz Ali Shah (Lecturer in Liaquat Ali College), Molana Qari Abdul Kareem and Qari Abdul Bari performed the duties of judges.

According to the decision of judges, Javeria Tabassum of FG Postgraduate College for Women Kashmir Road got first Position, Rafia Jahangir of FG Degree College for Women Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi got 2nd position while Sumbal Jabeen FG Degree College for Women Karian Cantt got third position.

In the end Mrs Durr e Shahwar Tariq, Principal FG Post Graduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi thanked the participating teams and judges to make this event a successful one and congratulated the prize-winning students and their institutions.