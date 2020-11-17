UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qirat, Naat And Speech Competition Arranged At GDCW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Qirat, Naat and speech competition arranged at GDCW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Naat, speech, quiz and calligraphic competition was held to mark 'Shan-E-Rehmat-Ul-Lilalameen (PBUH)' week.

The management of Government Degree College for Women, Jhanda Cheechi decorated the college with flags, colorful light and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and show extreme devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Qirat recitation, Naat competition, calligraphic, Seerat-un-Naabi, quiz and speech competition were organised to let the children know how our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) led a pious life, which leads to success here & after.

At the end of the competition, winners of the competition were awarded shields, trophies and certificates while special prayers were also offered for the protection and glory of the Muslim Ummah and especially Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Dar-linkAI Optimization Engine Released

16 minutes ago

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

19 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

18 minutes ago

EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of sl ..

34 minutes ago

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray con ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.