Qirat, Naat and speech competition arranged at GDCW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Naat, speech, quiz and calligraphic competition was held to mark 'Shan-E-Rehmat-Ul-Lilalameen (PBUH)' week.

The management of Government Degree College for Women, Jhanda Cheechi decorated the college with flags, colorful light and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and show extreme devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Qirat recitation, Naat competition, calligraphic, Seerat-un-Naabi, quiz and speech competition were organised to let the children know how our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) led a pious life, which leads to success here & after.

At the end of the competition, winners of the competition were awarded shields, trophies and certificates while special prayers were also offered for the protection and glory of the Muslim Ummah and especially Pakistan.