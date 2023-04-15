UrduPoint.com

Qirat, Naat Competition Held At Punjab University (PU)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Qirat, Naat competition held at Punjab University (PU)

Punjab University (PU) Department of History & Pakistan Studies' Ibn e Khaldun Society organized competitions of Qiraat & Naathere here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of History & Pakistan Studies' Ibn e Khaldun Society organized competitions of Qiraat & Naathere here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, he congratulated the winners and highlighted the glory and significance of the holy month of Ramadan. He appreciated the Ibn e khaldun Society for organizing the event.

A large number of students participated in the Naat and Qiraat competitions. There was a tie between Tayaba Tariq and Muqaddas Hussain in Naat competition while Qirat competition was won by Hafiz Khushaal Khan. They were presented with certificates and gifts by Dr Mahboob Hussain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Event Ramadan

Recent Stories

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

2 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar condoles federal religion minis ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:A ..

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister o ..

8 minutes ago
 Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in O ..

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.