Qirat, Naat competition held at Punjab University (PU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of History & Pakistan Studies' Ibn e Khaldun Society organized competitions of Qiraat & Naathere here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, he congratulated the winners and highlighted the glory and significance of the holy month of Ramadan. He appreciated the Ibn e khaldun Society for organizing the event.

A large number of students participated in the Naat and Qiraat competitions. There was a tie between Tayaba Tariq and Muqaddas Hussain in Naat competition while Qirat competition was won by Hafiz Khushaal Khan. They were presented with certificates and gifts by Dr Mahboob Hussain.