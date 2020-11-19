UrduPoint.com
Qirat Naat Competition Held At SE College Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Qirat Naat competition held at SE College Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday said that success can only be attain in both worlds by following Uswa-e-Hasna of Hazrat Muhammad PBUH.

He made these remarks while addressing as Chief Guest at Qirat and Naat competition at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur here today.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Shaan Rehmatallil Aalmeen is to spread the honour and teachings of Holy Prophet PBUH to the world.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad PBUH always promoted peace and harmony and being a Muslim we should follow his teachings.

In the end, he gave away prizes to winning students.

More Stories From Pakistan

