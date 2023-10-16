Qirat, Naat competitions held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Annual literary contests among students of schools and colleges in connection with Rabi-Ul-Awal continue under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

In this regard, Husn-e-Qirat, Naat Khawani, and urdu speech contests were held on Monday.

The Urdu speech contest was held at Government Post Graduate Islamia College for Women, Eidgah Road, in which a large number of students across the division participated.

Reham Maryyum of Kips College stood first, Marwa of Punjab College second and Iqra Javed of Pak Junior High school remained third.

The final contest will be held on October 17 at Government Post Graduate Islamia College for women, Eidgah Road.