Qirat, Naat competitions held in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen(Peace Be Upon Him) conference was held at the commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah here on Friday.

Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur was the chief guest in the conference, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, DRC members, religious scholars, dignitaries, media representatives, teachers and students from various educational institutions were in attendance.

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The event featured Qirrat and Naat competitions in which students from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts took part.

In the Qirat competition, Qari Muhammad Shafiq secured first place, Muhammad Saqib from Tank district took second position, and Muhammad Adil Khan from Lower South Waziristan achieved third place.

In the Naat competition, Abdul Hadi from Dera Ismail Khan won first place, Muhammad Amir from Tank District was second, and Muhammad Adil Khan from Lower South Waziristan was third.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest- Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said the goal was to transform the country into a state of Madinah and emphasized the importance of following the teachings of the Prophet(PBUH) to achieve the goal.

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah remarked that Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) came as a mercy to all mankind and and following his teachings was essential for achieving success here and the hereafter.

At the end of the conference, the students who secured top positions were awarded shields, certificates, and cash prizes.

APP/slm