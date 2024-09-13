Open Menu

Qirat, Naat Competitions Held In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Qirat, Naat competitions held in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen(Peace Be Upon Him) conference was held at the commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah here on Friday.

Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur was the chief guest in the conference, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, DRC members, religious scholars, dignitaries, media representatives, teachers and students from various educational institutions were in attendance.

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The event featured Qirrat and Naat competitions in which students from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts took part.

In the Qirat competition, Qari Muhammad Shafiq secured first place, Muhammad Saqib from Tank district took second position, and Muhammad Adil Khan from Lower South Waziristan achieved third place.

In the Naat competition, Abdul Hadi from Dera Ismail Khan won first place, Muhammad Amir from Tank District was second, and Muhammad Adil Khan from Lower South Waziristan was third.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest- Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said the goal was to transform the country into a state of Madinah and emphasized the importance of following the teachings of the Prophet(PBUH) to achieve the goal.

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah remarked that Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) came as a mercy to all mankind and and following his teachings was essential for achieving success here and the hereafter.

At the end of the conference, the students who secured top positions were awarded shields, certificates, and cash prizes.

APP/slm

Related Topics

South Waziristan Dera Ismail Khan Tank Umar Amin Moroccan Dirham Media Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

1 hour ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

17 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

18 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

18 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan