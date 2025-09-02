Open Menu

Qirat, Naat Competitions Held To Mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Qirat, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In connection with the observance of Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW), Qirat and Naat competitions were organized in District Tank.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, officials from the Revenue Department and other government institutions, along with students, teachers, parents, and local dignitaries.

The students presented recitations of the Holy Quran and Naats during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam said the life and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serve as a guiding light for all, adding that true success in this world and the hereafter lies in following his teachings.

The assistant commissioner congratulated the position-holding students for their achievements.

In the Qirat competition, Shahabuddin son of Zarwali secured the first position, Irshad Ahmed son of Ejaz Ahmed stood second, and Muhammad Abid son of Ahmad Jan took third place. In the Naat competition, Muhammad Ahmed son of Habibullah bagged first position, Faisal Ali son of Qismat Ali came second, while Nadia Hashmat daughter of Hashmat Ali secured third place.

At the end, certificates and prizes were distributed among the winners.

APP/akt

