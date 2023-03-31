UrduPoint.com

March 31, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A Qirat and Na'at competition was held at the Sargodha University organized by College of Pharmacy and Pharmacy Welfare Society here on Friday.

Principal College of Pharmacy Dr Muhammad Usman Minhas, Associate Professor Dr Shazia Akram, Assistant Professor Dr Saeed-ul- Rasheed Nazir, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Qaiser and faculty members participated.

Muhammad Fahad from the fifth semester of Pharmacy won the first prize, Javed Iqbal from the ninth semester got the second prize and Muhammad Ahsan from the third semester got the third prize in Qirat competition.

In Naat competition,from the 10th semester Safa Noor got the first prize, Ghazal Kainat from the 9th semester got the second prize and Ayesha Yusuf got the third prize.

